Police reports for Nov. 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Auto theft, 5328 NW Ash.Aggravated assault, Southwest 6th Street and Arbuckle Avenue.Trespassing, 6310 Cache Road.Larceny, 704 SW 10th.Vandalism, 402 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 1700 Fort Sill Blvd.Vandalism, 609 SW Jefferson.Aggravated assault, 2705 NW 22nd.Larceny, 315 SE Warwick Way.Burglary, 605 SW Sedalia Place. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists