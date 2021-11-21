Police reports for Nov. 21, 2021 Nov 21, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northeast 15th Street and Gore Boulevard.Narcotics possession, Northwest 23rd Street and Lindy Avenue.Disorderly conduct, Northwest 14th Street and Baldwin Avenue.DUI, 1103 W. Lee.Auto theft, Northwest 20th Street and Williams Avenue.Aggravated assault, 200 SW C.Burglary, 219 SW 23rd Place.Burglary, 1516 SW 4th.DUI, Southwest G Avenue and Sheridan Road.Narcotics possession, Southwest 17th Street and E Avenue.DUI, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.Burglary, 3913 SW Mesquite Drive.Burglary, 2323 NW Terrace Hills Blvd.Arson, 1207 NW Williams.Vandalism, 602 SW 38th.Burglary, 3612 SE 36th.DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Chaucer Drive.DUI, Southwest 52nd Street and Lee Boulevard. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dui Southwest Crime Criminal Law Police Possession Burglary Narcotic Offense Following Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists