Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Northeast 15th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Narcotics possession, Northwest 23rd Street and Lindy Avenue.

Disorderly conduct, Northwest 14th Street and Baldwin Avenue.

DUI, 1103 W. Lee.

Auto theft, Northwest 20th Street and Williams Avenue.

Aggravated assault, 200 SW C.

Burglary, 219 SW 23rd Place.

Burglary, 1516 SW 4th.

DUI, Southwest G Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Narcotics possession, Southwest 17th Street and E Avenue.

DUI, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

Burglary, 3913 SW Mesquite Drive.

Burglary, 2323 NW Terrace Hills Blvd.

Arson, 1207 NW Williams.

Vandalism, 602 SW 38th.

Burglary, 3612 SE 36th.

DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Chaucer Drive.

DUI, Southwest 52nd Street and Lee Boulevard.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.