Police reports for Nov. 2, 2022 Nov 2, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest 23rd Street and Baltimore Avenue.DUI, Northwest 22nd Street and Cache Road.Larceny, 913 NW Arlington.Aggravated assault, 4534 NW Cheyenne.Larceny, 814 W. Lee.Burglary, 2408 NW 52nd.Larceny, 2314 SW H.Larceny, 3106 NW Kinyon.Disorderly conduct, 1421 SW Jefferson.Burglary, 823 NW 41st.Robbery, 6804 NW Crestwood Drive.Larceny, 2800 Fort Sill Blvd.Vandalism, 305 NW 4th.Drug possession, Northwest 61st Street and Eisenhower Drive.Burglary, 1832 NW 52nd.Burglary, 4417 E. Lee. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.