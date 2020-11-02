Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1511 NW 44th.
Resisting police, Northwest 67th Street and Gore Boulevard.
Burglary, 1510 NW Taft.
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1511 NW 44th.
Resisting police, Northwest 67th Street and Gore Boulevard.
Burglary, 1510 NW Taft.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.