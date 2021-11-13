Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Northwest Smith Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

Narcotics possession, 2112 NW Bessie.

Disorderly conduct, Southwest 18th Street and Douglas Avenue.

Narcotics possession, Northwest 20th Street and Floyd Avenue.

Narcotics possession, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

Burglary, 2910 SW J.

Disorderly conduct, 2401 Cache Road.

Disorderly conduct, 502 NW Irwin.

DUI, 1700 NW Baldwin.

DUI, Southwest 38th Street and J Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.