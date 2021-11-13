Police reports for Nov. 13, 2021 Nov 13, 2021 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest Smith Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.Narcotics possession, 2112 NW Bessie.Disorderly conduct, Southwest 18th Street and Douglas Avenue.Narcotics possession, Northwest 20th Street and Floyd Avenue.Narcotics possession, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.Burglary, 2910 SW J.Disorderly conduct, 2401 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 502 NW Irwin.DUI, 1700 NW Baldwin.DUI, Southwest 38th Street and J Avenue. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Possession Narcotic Disorderly Conduct Dui Crime Criminal Law Police Following Offense Lawton Police Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists