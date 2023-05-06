Police reports for May 6, 2023 May 6, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northeast 9th Street and Rogers Lane.Larceny, 902 W. Gore.Drug possession, 4009 NW Ozmun.DUI, 2006 W. Lee.Larceny, 4415 Cache Road.Vandalism, 1909 NW Liberty.Drug possession, Northwest 16th Street and Williams Avenue.Larceny, 4743 SW Greenwich Drive.Burglary, 20 NW Mission Blvd.Arson, 411½ NW Arlington.Burglary, 3134 Cache Road.Burglary, 1448 NW 22nd.Larceny, 2202 SW 11th.Burglary, 1910 NW Arlington.Disorderly conduct, 1211 W. Lee.Larceny, 910 NW 38th.Liquor law violations, 2411 NW Williams.Larceny, 2519 NW Prentice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists