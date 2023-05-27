Police reports for May 27, 2023 May 27, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drug possession, 2005 E. Gore.Burglary, 1910 NW Williams.Vandalism, 1215 SW G.Vandalism, 610 SW 52nd.Auto theft, 2408 SW D.Burglary, 2136 NW Smith.Burglary, 1601 Cache Road.Vandalism, 1404 SW 2nd.Trespassing, 6708 Cache Road.Sex offenses, 135 NW 2nd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists