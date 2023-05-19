Police reports for May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larcenies, 1303 NW Euclid.Auto theft, 3820 NW Bell.Larceny, 3501 E. Gore.Larceny, 1315 SW C.Vandalism, 1209 NW Andrews.Auto theft, 4309 SE Camelot Drive.Larceny, 601 NE Flower Mound.Burglary, 2504 SW Jefferson.Burglary, 1404 U.S. 281B.Auto theft, 6103 Cache Road.Trespassing, 2808 NW 52nd.Auto theft, 1814 NW Lake.Burglary, 2114 NW Bell.Larceny, 2411 W. Lee.Burglary, 1502 U.S. 281B.Burglary, 210 NW Morford Drive.Burglary, 806 SW 9th.DUI, Northwest Smith Avenue and Sheridan Road.DUI, Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road and Gore Boulevard.Burglary, 1001 S. Sheridan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists