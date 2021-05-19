Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Incident, 209 NW Columbia.
Larceny, 120 NW 44th.
Larceny, 201 W. Gore.
Auto theft, 2310 E. Gore.
Property damage, narcotics possession, Northwest 43rd Street and Ridgecrest Drive.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 8607 SE Flower Mound.
Larceny, 1016 SW Sherman Valley.
Larceny, 2201 Fort Sill Blvd.
Burglary, 615 SW 45th.
DUI-drugs, Northeast Rogers Lane and Village Drive.
Narcotics possession, 5341 NW Cherry.