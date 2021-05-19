Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Incident, 209 NW Columbia.

Larceny, 120 NW 44th.

Larceny, 201 W. Gore.

Auto theft, 2310 E. Gore.

Property damage, narcotics possession, Northwest 43rd Street and Ridgecrest Drive.

Assault with a dangerous weapon, 8607 SE Flower Mound.

Larceny, 1016 SW Sherman Valley.

Larceny, 2201 Fort Sill Blvd.

Burglary, 615 SW 45th.

DUI-drugs, Northeast Rogers Lane and Village Drive.

Narcotics possession, 5341 NW Cherry.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you