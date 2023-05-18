Police reports for May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 814 W. Lee.Vandalism, No. 2 N. Sheridan.Sex offenses, 1905 SW Monroe.Vandalism, 2328 NW Dunstan Lane.Trespassing, 2415 NW Cheyenne.Burglary, 2314 NW Dunstan Lane.Larceny, 1704 NW Andrews.Burglary, 1211 NW Kingsbury.Larceny, 2226 NW Denver.Burglary, 4712 NW Motif Manor.Vandalism, 2257 NW 40th.Larceny, Schoolhouse Slough Dock No. 2.Larceny, 2409 NW Williams.Disorderly conduct, 2413 NW Williams. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists