Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI, Northwest Hunter Road and Cache Road.
Possession of methamphetamine, South Sheridan Road and West Lee Boulevard.
DUI-drugs, marijuana possession, Southwest 7th Street and Lee Boulevard.
DUI, Northwest 82nd Street and Newgate Drive.
DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, eluding police, resisting police, Southwest 67th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, West Gore Boulevard and 18th Street.