Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI, Southwest 61st Street and Lee Boulevard.
Auto theft, 601 SW McKinley.
Auto theft, 4617 NW Ozmun.
Burglary, 916 NW Dearborn.
Updated: May 11, 2021 @ 2:21 am
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
