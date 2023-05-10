Police reports for May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Arson, 2106 W. Gore.DUI, 601 E. Gore.Larceny, 102 NE English.Vandalism, 4017 SW Rolling Hills Drive.Burglary, 1214 NW Kingsbury.Larceny, 210 SW G.Larceny, 200 SW C.Vandalism, 2721 SW G.Burglary, 412½ SW Bell.Sex offenses, 1730 SW 14th.Larceny, 160 NW Beechwood Drive.Larceny, 2309 NW 38th.Larceny, 2008 W. Lee.Larceny, 1911 NW Floyd.Larceny, 2016 W. Gore.Auto theft, 7503 Cache Road.Larceny, 1700 Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, 1654 NW 27th.Vandalism, 1514 NW Smith. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists