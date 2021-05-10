Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Chaucer Drive.
DUI-drugs, Northwest Hoover Avenue and Sheridan Road.
DUI-drugs, 1100 block Northwest Bell Avenue.
Marijuana possession, 1315 W. Lee.
Auto theft, 7220 NW Willow Creek.
Petit larceny, 3002 NW Liberty.
Copper theft, 6725 NW Atlanta.
DWI, Northeast Kingsbriar Drive and Bradford Street.
Incident, 1502 NW Irwin.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1604 NW Irwin.
Incident, Northwest Andrews Avenue and Keystone Drive.