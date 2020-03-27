Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 2208 SW F.
Auto burglary, 402 N. Sheridan.
Property damage, disorderly conduct, Southeast 45th Street and Avalon Avenue.
Assault and battery on police officers, resisting police, 2409 NW 30th.
Property damage, 1015 SW Park.
Burglary, 901 SW 11th.
Petit larceny, resisting police, trespassing, 1115 SW J.
Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, 200 block Northwest 18th Street.
Resisting police, sniffing glue/paint, Northwest Erwin Lane and Sheridan Road.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 421 NW 2nd.