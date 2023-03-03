Police reports for March 3, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 3148 Cache Road.Vandalism, Southwest 27th Street and J Avenue.Sex offenses, 3811 NW Dearborn.Drug possession, 1716 NW Taft.Larceny, 2101 NW Denver.Vandalism, 1102 NW 47th.Burglary, 104 W. Gore.Burglary, 1401 SW 10th.DUI, Southeast Flower Mound Road and Lee Boulevard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists