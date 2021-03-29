Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Malicious injury to property, 902 W. Gore.
Reckless conduct with a firearm, 212 NW 31st.
Property damage, 3110 Cache Road.
Windy with lots of sunshine. High 81F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 29, 2021 @ 1:48 am
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Malicious injury to property, 902 W. Gore.
Reckless conduct with a firearm, 212 NW 31st.
Property damage, 3110 Cache Road.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.