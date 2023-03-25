Police reports for March 25, 2023 Mar 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Aggravated assault, 205 NW 15th.Larceny, 6734 Cache Road.Burglary, 207 NW Columbia.Larceny, 3150 Cache Road.Burglary, 701 SE Sullivan Drive.Larceny, 1907 NW Floyd.Disorderly conduct, 2411 SW Cornell.Burglary, 202 S. Sheridan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law Recommended for you Online Poll The City Council voted to install stop signs at Northwest 47th Street and Meadowbrook and at Arlington and Northwest 35th Street. Do you agree with putting these stop signs in place? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists