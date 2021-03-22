Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Windy with rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.