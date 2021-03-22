Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Aggravated DUI, South Sheridan and West Lee Boulevard.
Marijuana possession, Northwest Erwin Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Resisting police, 1403 SW Pennsylvania.
Marijuana possession, Southwest 18th Street and E Avenue.
Resisting police, 1816 NW 23rd.
DUI, Southwest 11th Street and Lee Avenue.
Burglary, 811 NW 53rd.
Petit larceny, 1740 NW 82nd.
DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Compass Drive.
DUI, Southwest 38th Street and Lee Boulevard.