Police reports for March 2, 2023 Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Auto theft, 2106 SW A.Larceny, 2507 SW J.DUI, 4815 SW Malcom Road.Sex offenses, 5016 SE Pebble Creek Road.Larceny, 1912 Cache Road.Burglary, 900 NW Rogers Lane.Larceny, 201 NW Hoover.Drug possession, 5709 NW Cedarwood Drive.Larceny, 2308 NW 14th.Vandalism, 4802 SW Waterstone Place.Disorderly conduct, 2201 SW B.Larceny, 3139 NW Kinyon.Disorderly conduct, 3164 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 2145 NW Ozmun. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists