Police reports for March 18, 2023 Mar 18, 2023

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Sex offenses, 2804 SW J.
Vandalism, 2602 W. Gore.
Larceny, 1812 Fort Sill Blvd.
Vandalism, 1315 N. Sheridan.
Vandalism, 2002 Cache Road.
Burglary, 20 NW Mission Blvd.
Larceny, 1505 SW 11th.
Trespassing, 202 E. Lee.
Vandalism, 905 W. Gore.
Robbery, 2202 Fort Sill Blvd.
Vandalism, 1042 NW 38th.
Sex offenses, 1304 NW Bessie.
Vandalism, 2013 NW Kingsbury.
Vandalism, 3801 W. Gore.
DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Willowcreek Drive.
Burglary, 58 SW 45th.