Police reports for March 17, 2022 Mar 17, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, Southwest 3rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue.Larceny, 5401 NW King Richard.Larceny, 1612 W. Gore.Auto theft, 1102 Cache Road.Burglary, 3801 Cache Road.Auto theft, Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road.Larceny, 1601 W. Gore.Auto theft, 202 E. Lee.Disorderly conduct, 601 NW 2nd.Larceny, 4007 SW Mesquite Drive.Auto theft, 120 NW 44th.Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.