Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI, South Sheridan Road and West Lee Boulevard.
DUI, Southwest Mark Edward Drive and Lee Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 10th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 1317 W. Lee.
Eluding police, Southeast Flower Mound Road and Gore Boulevard.
Disorderly conduct, 2315 E. Gore.
Resisting police, Northwest 18th Street and Cache Road.
Reckless conduct with a firearm, 716 SW Park.
Incident, 1618 NW 43rd.
Receiving stolen property, 4110 SW Rolling Hills Drive.
Burglary, 4677 NW Ozmun.