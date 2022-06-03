Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 1306 NW Irwin.

Robbery, 1805 NW Baldwin.

Burglary, 2411 NW 22nd.

Larceny, 207 S. Sheridan.

Larceny, 1505 SW 5th.

Larceny, 6315 W. Gore.

Vandalism, 4693 NW Ozmun.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.