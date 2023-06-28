Police reports for June 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, Southwest 11th Street and W. Gore.Auto theft, 2907 NE Tortoise Drive.Larceny, 1416 SW Texas.Larceny, 1323 SW Oklahoma.Larceny, 1307 SW Tennessee.Larceny, 1311 SW Oklahoma.Vandalism, 904 NW 51st.Larceny, 1702 SW Douglas.Burglary, 1913 NW Baldwin.Burglary, 901 SE Interstate Drive.Weapons law violations, 209 SW 25th.Auto theft, 909 SW Park.Burglary, 2918 NW Bell.Burglary, 605 NW Waterford Drive.DUI, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road.Auto theft, 926 NW 20th.Auto theft, 806 NW 20th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support an extension of the ad valorem program to fund more repairs to roads and bridges? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists