Police reports for June 2, 2023 By Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com Jun 2, 2023

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Larceny, 1107 W. Lee.Burglary, 1807 SW Georgia.Vandalism, 2104 SW 6th.Auto theft, 201 W. Gore.DUI, Northwest 16th Street and Taylor Avenue.Vandalism, 1414 NW Lake.Larceny, 815 SW H.Larceny, 808 SE 2nd.Vandalism, 2104 SW 6th.Trespassing, 1404 NW Taylor.Larceny, 620 SW E.Drug possession, 2202 NW 23rd.Liquor law violations, 6700 NW Rogers Lane.Arson, 1107 SW New York.