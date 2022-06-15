Police reports for June 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Escape/fugitive, 102 NE Cimarron Trail.Burglary, 2410 NW 5th Place.Larceny, No. 4 N. Sheridan.Disorderly conduct, 12 SW 7th.Auto theft, 110 S. Sheridan.Larceny, 1811 SW Douglas.Larceny, 1110 NW 52nd.Robbery, 20 N. Sheridan.Larceny, Southwest 75th Street and Lee Boulevard.Larceny, 2319 NW 47th.Disorderly conduct, 604 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 927 SW 36th.Burglary, 218 SW 23rd Place. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larceny Offense Lawton Police Department Following Police Crime Criminal Law Southwest Report Recommended for you Online Poll Is there any information included in the broadcasts of the Jan. 6 Congressional hearings that changed your opinion of the events of that day? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists