Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Escape/fugitive, 102 NE Cimarron Trail.

Burglary, 2410 NW 5th Place.

Larceny, No. 4 N. Sheridan.

Disorderly conduct, 12 SW 7th.

Auto theft, 110 S. Sheridan.

Larceny, 1811 SW Douglas.

Larceny, 1110 NW 52nd.

Robbery, 20 N. Sheridan.

Larceny, Southwest 75th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Larceny, 2319 NW 47th.

Disorderly conduct, 604 N. Sheridan.

Larceny, 927 SW 36th.

Burglary, 218 SW 23rd Place.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.