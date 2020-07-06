Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 1201 SW Texas.
Property damage, public intoxication, 704 NW Dearborn.
Petit larceny, 3011 E. Gore.
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 1201 SW Texas.
Property damage, public intoxication, 704 NW Dearborn.
Petit larceny, 3011 E. Gore.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.