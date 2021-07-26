Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 1218 NW 31st.
Auto burglary, 26 NW Lawton.
DUI, marijuana possession Northwest 5th Street and Gore Boulevard.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
