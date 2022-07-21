Police reports for July 21, 2022 Jul 21, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 5810 NW Liberty.Disorderly conduct, 906 NW 20th.Larceny, 313 SW C.Larceny, 2611 SW J.Vandalism, 603 SW Summit.Vandalism, 1112 SW H.Vandalism, 2401 NW Williams.Vandalism, 1418 NW Smith.Larceny, 1601 SW Park.Burglary, 207 SW D.Burglary, 1604 SW Texas.Larceny, 2106 W. Gore.Vandalism, 1116 NW Ferris. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll July 20 is National Hot Dog Day How do you like your hot dog? You voted: Just mustard With chili With chili and cheese With relish With onions With sauerkraut Give me the works Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists