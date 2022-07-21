Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 5810 NW Liberty.

Disorderly conduct, 906 NW 20th.

Larceny, 313 SW C.

Larceny, 2611 SW J.

Vandalism, 603 SW Summit.

Vandalism, 1112 SW H.

Vandalism, 2401 NW Williams.

Vandalism, 1418 NW Smith.

Larceny, 1601 SW Park.

Burglary, 207 SW D.

Burglary, 1604 SW Texas.

Larceny, 2106 W. Gore.

Vandalism, 1116 NW Ferris.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

