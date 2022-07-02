Police reports for July 2, 2022 Jul 2, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, 2020 NW 35th.DUI, 135 NW 2nd.Auto theft, 1602 SW B.Larceny, 2804 SW J.Auto theft, 2336 SW A.Larceny, 1817 NW 22nd.Vandalism, 1309 SW Tennessee.Burglary, 1321 SW 27th.Larceny, 26 NW 24th.Larceny, 305 W. Gore.Larceny, 1700 Fort Sill Blvd.Burglary, 1302 SW C.Larceny, 601 S. Sheridan.Drug possession, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll How should the City of Lawton spend $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds? You voted: Spend it all on a new youth sports complex? Convert lights in all City-owned properties to reduce utility bills for $455,000 Replace a bridge on Southwest 11th Street for $5.5 million Make upgrades to Lee West Park for $3.5 million Repair wading pool, $500,000 Extend sidewalks at Lake Helen, $300,000 Stormwater repairs and mitigation, $10 million Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists