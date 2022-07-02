Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, 2020 NW 35th.

DUI, 135 NW 2nd.

Auto theft, 1602 SW B.

Larceny, 2804 SW J.

Auto theft, 2336 SW A.

Larceny, 1817 NW 22nd.

Vandalism, 1309 SW Tennessee.

Burglary, 1321 SW 27th.

Larceny, 26 NW 24th.

Larceny, 305 W. Gore.

Larceny, 1700 Fort Sill Blvd.

Burglary, 1302 SW C.

Larceny, 601 S. Sheridan.

Drug possession, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

