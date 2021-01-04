Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Larceny, Southwest 12th Street and C Avenue.
Tampering with a motor vehicle, Southwest 20th Street and J Avenue.
Resisting police, Southwest A Avenue and Sheridan Road.
DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Lee Boulevard.
DUI, Northwest 44th Street and Cache Road.
Burglary, 1125 E. Gore.
Possession narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest Morford Drive and Gore Boulevard.
Auto burglary, 2156 SW 43rd.
Burglary, 4003 NW Lindy.
Aggravated assault and battery, 1163 NW Ozmun.
Auto theft, 4423 NW Wolf Creek Blvd.