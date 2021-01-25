Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI, 2401 Cache Road.
Incident, 40 NE 25th.
Burglary, 1709 NW Ferris.
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI, 2401 Cache Road.
Incident, 40 NE 25th.
Burglary, 1709 NW Ferris.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.