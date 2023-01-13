Police reports for Jan. 15, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest Briarwood Drive and Cache Road.DUI, Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road and Gore Boulevard.Drug possession, Northwest 28th Street and 30th Street.Sex offenses, 2006 NW Taft.Burglary, 1401 SW B.Drug possession, 2408 NW 4th.Pornography, 5343 NW Cherry.Disorderly conduct, 2804 SW J.DUI, Northwest 49th Street and Meadowbrook Drive. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dui Northwest Crime Criminal Law Police Possession Drug Offense Following Cache Road Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists