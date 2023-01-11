Police reports for Jan. 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Robbery, 1303 SW 30th.Vandalism, 1417 NW Longview.Burglary, 3426 NW Lincoln.Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Drug possession, burglary, trespassing, disorderly conduct, larceny, 3401 W. Gore.Liquor law violations, 5010 Cache Road.Vandalism, burglary, 3502 E. Gore.Larceny, 421 NW 2nd.Larceny, 407 NW 54th.Larceny, 214 SW 24th.Vandalism, 610 SW 52nd.Burglary, 1812 Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, 6315 W. Gore.Larceny, 3745 W. Lee.Vandalism, 1811 NW Kingsbury.Drug possession, Southwest 15th Street and A Avenue.Burglary, 2511 NW Atlanta.Larceny, 3432 NW Lincoln.Burglary, 2303 NW 36th.Larceny, 1302 N. Sheridan.DUI, Southwest 7th Street and Lee Boulevard.Larceny, 2808 NW 52nd.Drug possession, 1703 SE Indiana.Larceny, 402 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 6314 NW Oak.Larceny, 339 NW 2nd.DUI, Northwest Ridgecrest Drive and Santa Fe Avenue.DUI, 4311 Cache Road.Vandalism, 18 NW 57th.Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Vandalism, 2809 NW 35th Place.Larceny, 1806 NW Taft.Burglary, 1004 SW D.Larceny, 1202 SW 27th.Burglary, 1815 SW A.Explosives, 6712 Cache Road.DUI, Northwest Bell Avenue and Sheridan Road.Drug possession, Southwest 17th Street and A Avenue.Drug possession, 1214 NW Kingsbury.Burglary, 3502 E. Gore.Disorderly conduct, Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue.Drug possession 1216 N. Sheridan.Auto theft, 1632 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow.Larceny, 1904 NW Arlington.Larceny, 1302 SW Park.Vandalism, 610 SW 52nd.Auto theft, 415 SE Interstate Drive.DUI, Northwest 7th Street and Gore Boulevard.DUI, Southwest 70th Street and Lee Boulevard.Arson, 2235 NW Hoover.Larceny, 1930 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 2227 NW Hoover.Disorderly conduct, 811 SW 17th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Larceny Burglary Crime Criminal Law Police Drug Dui Offense Following Disorderly Conduct Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists