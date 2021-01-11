Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Robbery, 1400 Cache Road.
Petit larceny, 603 NW Allison Lane.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1211 SW 25th.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
