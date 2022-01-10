Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 1008 SW Park.

Narcotics possession, 2212 Fort Sill Blvd.

Narcotics possession, 405 NW 56th.

Aggravated assault, Northwest 59th Street and Gore Boulevard.

DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road.

DUI, Northwest 63rd Street and Cache Road. 

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.