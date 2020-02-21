Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Resisting police, Northwest 18th Street and Smith Avenue.
Larceny, 5306 NW Rotherwood.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
