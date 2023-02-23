Police reports for Feb. 23, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Southwest 22nd Street and F Avenue.Burglary, 17 NW Pine Creek Circle.Vandalism, 1201 SW 24th Place.Larceny, 1710 NW Oak.Drug possession, 36 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 4009 Cache Road.Larceny, 2312 W. Lee.Vandalism, 15 NW Village Green Drive.Auto theft, 800 SE 1st.Drug possession, 501 NW Ferris. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists