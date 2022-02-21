Police reports for Feb. 21, 2022 Feb 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 4207 SE Elmhurst Lane.Larceny, 3164 Cache Road.Burglary, 1901 NW 39th.Larceny, 10 Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, 7220 SW Oxford.Burglary, 925 SW 35th.Vandalism, 714 SW 45th.Larceny, 2415 SW E.Burglary, 4506 NE Arlington.Larceny, 313 SW McKinley.Vandalism, 211 NW 74th.Larceny, 3913 SW Century Lane.Vandalism, 4913 NW Lindy.Burglary, 2311 E. Lee.Burglary, 1617 NW 26th.Burglary, 4001 SW Mesquite Drive.Larceny, 1814 NW Lake.Drug possession, North Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard.Aggravated assault, 1122 Cache Road.Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Larceny Crime Criminal Law Police Offense Following Lawton Police Department Aggravated Assault Drug Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists