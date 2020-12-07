Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Disturbing the peace, assault and battery, 1311 W. Lee.
First-degree robbery, 16 N. Sheridan.
Disturbing the peace, 1523 NW Lincoln.
Auto theft, 4604 SW Beta.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest 19th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Tampering with a motor vehicle, 2704 NW 52nd.
Possession/concealing/receiving stolen motor vehicle, 1919 W. Lee.
Incident, Southwest 14th Street and Dr. Charles Whitlow.
Auto burglary, 15 NW Village Green Drive.
Trespassing, 1103 SW 11th.
Aggravated DUI, Interstate 44 and Key Gate.
Auto burglary, 1401 SW B.
Trespassing, 604 N. Sheridan.