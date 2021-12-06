Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Auto theft, 1308 NW Lincoln.

Auto theft, 1325 NW Taft.

Auto theft, 1716 NW Bell.

Aggravated assault, 2302 NW Williams.

Aggravated assault, 2339 NW Bell.

Trespassing, 4721 SE Sunnymeade Drive.

Disorderly conduct, 802 N. Sheridan.

DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Ferris Avenue.

DUI, Southwest 61st Street and Lee Boulevard. 

Compiled by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com.