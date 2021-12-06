Police reports for Dec. 6, 2021 Dec 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Auto theft, 1308 NW Lincoln.Auto theft, 1325 NW Taft.Auto theft, 1716 NW Bell.Aggravated assault, 2302 NW Williams.Aggravated assault, 2339 NW Bell.Trespassing, 4721 SE Sunnymeade Drive.Disorderly conduct, 802 N. Sheridan.DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Ferris Avenue.DUI, Southwest 61st Street and Lee Boulevard. Compiled by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawton Police Department Following Offense Police Crime Criminal Law Northwest Dui Report Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists