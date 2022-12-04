Police reports for Dec. 4, 2022 Dec 4, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 1917 SW 24th.Drug possession, 210 NW 14th.Disorderly conduct, 2305 NW Williams.DUI, No. 2 SW 11th.Burglary, 3502 E Gore.Drug possession, 304 SW 13th.DUI, Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road.Aggravated assault, Southwest 21st Street and A Avenue.Auto theft, 2312 Fort Sill Blvd.Robbery, 3401 W. Gore.Drug possession, Southwest 52nd Street and 51st Street. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists