Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, No. 2 S. Sheridan.

Narcotics possession, 1405 NW Kingsbury.

Vandalism, 40 NE 25th.

Larceny, 1311 W. Lee.

Trespassing, 1305 N. Sheridan.

Auto theft, 1605 NW 15th.

Auto theft, 5335 NW Euclid.

Larceny, 1011 SW D.

Larceny, 4455 Cache Road.

Larceny, 6313 NW Irwin.

Larceny, 1901 NW Oak.

Arson, 411 SW Garfield.

Burglary, 3011 E. Gore.

Auto theft, 4503 SW Cherokee.

Auto theft, Southwest 12th Street and Park Avenue.

Trespassing, 1002 N. Sheridan.

DUI, Northwest 19th Street and Kingsbury Avenue.

Disorderly conduct, 3134 Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you