Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Disorderly conduct, 3912 NW Cheyenne.

Disorderly conduct, Northwest Homestead Drive and Cache Road.

Auto theft, 2405 NW 23rd.

DUI, Southwest 24th Street and Lee Boulevard. 

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you