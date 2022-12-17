Police reports for Dec. 17, 2022 Dec 17, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 2816 SW H.Burglary, 619 S. Sheridan.Larceny, 1401 NW 82nd.Auto theft, 1102 Cache Road.Larceny, 6902 Cache Road.Trespassing, 1016 W. Lee.Vandalism, 3401 W. Gore.Burglary, 1421 NW 22nd.DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Quanah Parker Trailway. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Northwest Theft Police Crime Criminal Law Offense Lawton Police Department Following Burglary Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists