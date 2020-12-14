Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting police, possession of drug paraphernalia, 410 S. Sheridan.
Auto theft, 1309 NW Baldwin.
Incident, 1107 SW New York.
Incident, 416 SE Wallock.
Assault and battery, 5602 W. Lee.
Incident, 5400 block Southwest Bishop Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 17th Street and B Avenue.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1408 NW 40th.
Auto theft, 5535 Cache Road.
Auto theft, 1602 SW B.