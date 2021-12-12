Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 910 SW Summit.

Auto theft, 1402 NW Williams.

DUI, Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road and East Gore Boulevard.

Auto theft, 3401 SW 11th.

DUI, 2201 Cache Road.

Robbery, 2804 SW J.

DUI, Southwest 67th and 69th Streets.

DUI, Southwest Mark Edward Drive and Lee Boulevard. 

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.