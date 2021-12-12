Police reports for Dec. 13, 2021 Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 910 SW Summit.Auto theft, 1402 NW Williams.DUI, Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road and East Gore Boulevard.Auto theft, 3401 SW 11th.DUI, 2201 Cache Road.Robbery, 2804 SW J.DUI, Southwest 67th and 69th Streets.DUI, Southwest Mark Edward Drive and Lee Boulevard. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dui Following Lawton Police Department Police Crime Criminal Law Offense Southwest Report Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists