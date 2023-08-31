Police reports for Aug. 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 808 NW 20th.Larcenies, 7604 Quanah Parker Trailway.Vandalism, 616 SW Jimmy Doolittle.Larceny, 4404 NW Wolf Creek Blvd.Burglary, 4010 NW Oak.Disorderly conduct, 3401 W. Gore.Larceny, 2612 SW E.Burglary, 2525 NW Prentice.Burglary, 1816 NW Irwin.Larceny, 1732 NW 82nd.Trespassing, 1408 SW 6th.Trespassing, 1401 SW E.Burglary, 108 NW 6th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists