Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 1608 SW 10th.
DUI drugs, marijuana possession, Northeast Cache Road and Flower Mound.
Updated: August 31, 2020 @ 7:16 am
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
